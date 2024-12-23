Monday, December 23, 2024
Fire erupts at NICH Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi due to a short circuit, local media reported on Sunday, quoting hospital authorities. As per details, NICH authorities stated that the fire was caused by a short circuit at fourth floor of the building, spreading smoke to the fifth floor. The fire damaged some of the equipment at the hospital, but no casualties were reported. Children undergoing treatment were safely relocated to other wards as a precautionary measure, the authorities of the medical facility said. Rescue teams reached the spot promptly after being informed and extinguished the flames successfully to avert further damage. Earlier, an infant sustained serious burn injuries after an incubator caught fire at Karachi’s National Institute of Child Health (NICH). Director NICH confirmed the incident, saying that the incubator caught fire inside intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and a newborn girl was scorched. The administration said that investigation has commenced ascertaining the reasons for the sorrowful incident. Hospital sources said the incubator caught fire due to short circuit.

