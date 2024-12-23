Government and PTI committees agree to continue dialogue process

The government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committees have agreed to continue their dialogue process, which began today. The first meeting of both committees was held at the Parliament House, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The government committee included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Dr. Farooq Sattar, while the PTI committee was represented by Asad Qaiser, Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

Asad Qaiser explained that some committee members were unable to attend due to legal issues or being abroad. Both sides expressed optimism about the dialogue and agreed that it should continue. The opposition presented an initial layout of its demands, and a detailed charter will be submitted at the next meeting on January 2.

The meeting also included a prayer for the martyrs who lost their lives in the war against terrorism, reaffirming their commitment to the nation's fight against terrorism. The committee members thanked Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for facilitating the dialogue process.