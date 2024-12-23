Government, PTI committees set to hold crucial negotiations today

A significant political development is set to take place as the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are scheduled to hold their first round of negotiations today (Monday).

The in-camera meeting between the two committees will be held in the Parliament House committee room, with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq presiding. A notification for the meeting has been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, and members from both the government and opposition sides have been informed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently established an eight-member committee to represent the government in the talks. The committee includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has welcomed the formation of the government’s negotiation team. PTI’s committee comprises Omar Ayub, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja, and Asad Qaiser.

The PTI has prepared a draft of demands for the negotiations, which highlights the release of over 5,000 political prisoners, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan listed at the top. Other key demands include the release of all political detainees and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The PTI has proposed that the judicial commission be composed of three senior judges from the Supreme Court.

