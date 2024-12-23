Governor settles promotion case of PU professor after 4 years

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has settled the promotion case of a Punjab University professor pending for decision for the last four years. Two professors of Punjab University had challenged the promotion of Prof Dr Yamina Salman of Administrative Sciences (BS-21) in 2020 on the alleged violation of certain procedures. The selection board and the university Syndicate had promoted Dr Yamina four years back, but her promotion could not be confirmed as two professors of the same department challenged her promotion at different forums. The matter was eventually referred to the incumbent Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan recently. In his decision, the governor has noted that the appointment process of Dr Yamina adhered to the statutory requirements and established procedure as approved by the selection board and the Syndicate. The governor further observed that appointment of Dr Yamina as Prof of administrative sciences was based on a transparent process conducted by the selection board and duly approved by the Syndicate and the reports of foreign referees, although challenged by the petitioners, were part of an established evaluation process. Meanwhile a schedule has been released on Sunday for training teachers teaching in Early Childhood Education (ECE) rooms with the support of UNICEF. From December 23 to 27, 200 master trainers will be trained in Lahore, so that they can inform teachers of new ECE rooms about effective teaching methods in different districts of the province.

Meanwhile, 120 master trainers will be trained at Quaid Academy Wahdat Colony here, while 80 master trainers will be trained at Quaid Academy Kot Lakhpat. This training program will provide teachers with expertise in modern teaching methods and teaching in ECE rooms. Quaid Academy has informed selected teachers from all districts to participate in this training program.