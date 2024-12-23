Govt, PTI teams sit today to initiate talks on issues

Both sides constitute committees mandated to hold dialogue. PTI cautiously welcomes move taken on NA Speaker’s proposal. Sh Waqas says decision to suspend civil disobedience drive depends on govt’s response.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Talks between PML-N-led government and opposition Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) are scheduled to start today as both sides have constituted their respective committees with a mandate to initiate dialogues on conflicting issues in an attempt to reach national political reconciliation among political forces in the country.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called the first meeting of the negotiation committees today at 11:30am in his chamber at the Parliament House. On Saturday last, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar had urged the Speaker to play his role in facilitating the negotiations. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted an eight-member negotiations committee to hold parleys with PTI. The committee WAS constituted on the advice of Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who had been approached by Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar for negotiations among the ruling coalition and the opposition party PTI.

The negotiation committee comprises parliamentarians from the ruling alliance including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, SAPM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Privatization Aleem Khan, and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that national solidarity and national interests would be held supreme during the talks with PTI, adding that a strong Pakistan was the reason for our existence. The premier hailed the efforts of Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for national cohesion.

Reacting to this development, PTI has cautiously welcomed the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq initiative of calling a meeting of the negotiation committees of government and the opposition party, saying seriousness of the government about negotiations needs to be evaluated before moving forward.

“Our party has accepted the NA Speaker’s invitation to meet on Monday,” said PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, soon after the PM constituted the government negotiation committee.

In a video message, he said the PTI committee will attend the meeting today. He, however, said the PTI founder will be informed about the progress of the meeting and he will decide whether to cancel the civil disobedience movement. He hoped the government committee will show seriousness adding the PTI founder will devise the future strategy. “Tomorrow, we can have an assessment about how much the government is serious about resolving the issues and the points raised by Imran Khan. Once it’s done, our committee will be hoping to meet Imran Khan in Adyala Jail tomorrow [Monday] to apprise him about the development. And then we can share with you what Imran Khan decides on the civil disobedience movement,” Akram said in the video message adding, “Until then, the call for civil disobedience is on. It was Imran Khan’s call and only he has the authority to withdraw it”.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar welcomed the formation of the government negotiation committee, expressing the hope that all issues will be resolved in the shortest possible time. In a statement, he termed formation of the government committee a positive step. The negotiations between the government and PTI should be comprehensive and result-oriented, he added. “I am hopeful that within the shortest time, a productive solution to all issues will be found. Both committees consist of serious individuals, and the negotiations will definitely progress. We are optimistic that the negotiation process is about to begin.”

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, talking to a news channel, also said that the seriousness of the government’s approach to negotiations needs to be evaluated. “We need to see whether this committee is empowered or not,” he said while stressing the importance of the committee’s authority.

When asked about the possibility of halting the civil disobedience movement following the formation of the committee, Ayub clarified: “All decisions regarding the movement rest solely with the PTI founder.” He said that the final decision regarding the movement, including any potential withdrawal, remains in Imran’s hands. “Any position or opinion on the issue will only be formed after meeting with the party founder,” he concluded.