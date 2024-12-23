Govt seeks charter of demands from PTI to address political challenges

The federal government has requested a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the initial round of talks between the two sides concluded at the National Assembly.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting, which brought together representatives of both the government and PTI to discuss ways to navigate the current political situation.

The government delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar. Meanwhile, the PTI team comprised Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, with Salman Akram Raja expected to join the negotiations soon.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur missed the talks due to a cabinet meeting, while Opposition Leader Omar Ayub was absent owing to a court appearance.

The next round of talks is scheduled for January 2.

Welcoming the committee members, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the importance of dialogue in fostering democracy and ensuring national progress. He called the talks a positive step toward resolving challenges.

“Democracy thrives on negotiations, and the collective efforts of the government and opposition are essential to addressing the nation’s issues,” Sadiq said, adding that parliament represents the 240 million citizens of Pakistan, making it the duty of public representatives to devise solutions.

The speaker also underscored the link between political stability and economic growth, urging both sides to promote political harmony and work collaboratively to tackle the country’s pressing concerns.