Green tractors distributed in Chakwal

Gujar khan - A ceremony was held in Chakwal to distribute tractors to successful farmers through a balloting under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Tractors Program on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Quratul Ain Malik, Members of Provincial Assembly Malik Tanveer Aslam Sethi, Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation Punjab and Member Provincial Assembly Malik Shehryar Awan and Member Provincial Assembly Malik Falak Sher Awan, Mehwish Sultana Raja, Muslim League-N leaders Qaiser Majeed Malik and Chaudhry Shehryar Sultan, DPO Lieutenant Retired Ahmed Mohiuddin, Director Agriculture (Extension) Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, ADCR Khawar Bashir, ACRG Bilal Bin Abdul Hafeez, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Arif, district officers and farmers.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that the Green Tractors Program is a milestone for the development of agriculture by the Chief Minister of Punjab. A huge amount of Rs 30 billion has been allocated under this program and a subsidy of Rs 1 million has been given by the Punjab Government per tractor. Previously, such a huge subsidy was not given to the farmers for the supply of tractors. He further said that the lottery of tractors has been done transparently. He said that the current government is taking practical steps for the prosperity of farmers and the Kisan Card is also a link in this chain.

Small farmers have been benefited through the Kisan Card. Speaking on the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly of Punjab Malik Tanveer Aslam Awan said that agricultural mechanization will be promoted in the province through the Green Tractors Program. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all the stages from the lottery to the supply of green tractors are being completed in a transparent manner. He said that the farmers who win the lottery will not only cultivate their lands with tractors but will also benefit other farmers in their area from these tractors. He added that the quota of more tractors will be increased next year.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Malik said that the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab is the development of farmers and the prosperity of Punjab. The Punjab government has made many projects for the development of agriculture in a very short period of time, which are being implemented rapidly.

On this occasion, Director Agriculture (Extension) Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari said that today 111 green tractors are being delivered to farmers in Chakwal district. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is well aware of the problems of farmers and is working day and night to solve them. All the officers and staff of the Agriculture Extension Department are busy all the time for providing technical guidance to the farmers.

At the end of the ceremony, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal and members of the Provincial Assembly distributed tractors among the lucky farmers.