Hidden Dangers of Plastic Bag and Disposable Use

From bustling bazaars to quiet neighborhoods in Pakistan, the convenience of plastic in serving tea and packaging hot meals comes with a hidden cost—serious health risks and an escalating environmental crisis. Heating food or beverages in plastic containers releases harmful chemicals into meals, posing significant health threats, including hormonal imbalances, developmental delays, and life-threatening diseases like cancer and diabetes.

When tea is served in disposable plastic cups or hot food is wrapped in plastic bags, it creates a direct pathway for these toxic substances to enter our bodies. Unfortunately, awareness of these dangers remains minimal, leaving millions at risk. This ignorance, coupled with inadequate laws, perpetuates a silent health crisis. A nationwide campaign is urgently needed to educate the public on these risks and promote eco-friendly alternatives like paper cups or reusable containers. Authorities should implement policies to encourage sustainable practices, collaborating with media outlets, schools, and organisations to spread awareness.

Small changes in daily habits can lead to a healthier, more sustainable future. Our present choices shape the legacy we leave for future generations. It is time to break this harmful cycle and work towards a safer, flourishing Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.