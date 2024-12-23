The news coming out of Parachinar is undeniably alarming. While efforts are underway to bring peace to the region—an undoubtedly positive step—this progress cannot overshadow the devastating human cost that continues to mount. The tragic loss of 50 children due to a shortage of medical supplies is a stark reminder that while the machinery of diplomacy works at a measured pace, the lives of innocent people hang in the balance. The road closures, which were supposed to protect the region, have instead isolated Parachinar, cutting off essential medical supplies and exacerbating an already dire situation.

The delay in restoring vital infrastructure not only prolongs the suffering of the people of Parachinar but also casts a shadow over the promises made in the name of peace. It is essential that all parties involved prioritise the human cost of this conflict. Every day that passes without practical measures to normalise life—particularly the reopening of roads and the resumption of medical supply routes—results in further loss of life and deepens the region’s trauma. We recognise the importance of the peace process, but it is high time that the practicalities of peace are fast-tracked. The focus cannot remain solely on negotiations and formal agreements; immediate action is required to address the dire humanitarian needs that continue to escalate. The authorities on all sides must work swiftly to restore basic infrastructure, allowing the people of Parachinar to access the healthcare and resources they desperately need. Otherwise, the promise of peace will ring hollow against the backdrop of preventable tragedy.

In the end, the real cost of peace is not merely political stability, but the lives of those caught in the crossfire. Parachinar’s children—and their families—deserve better.