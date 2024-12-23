Monday, December 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Human Cost

December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

The news coming out of Parachinar is undeniably alarming. While efforts are underway to bring peace to the region—an undoubtedly positive step—this progress cannot overshadow the devastating human cost that continues to mount. The tragic loss of 50 children due to a shortage of medical supplies is a stark reminder that while the machinery of diplomacy works at a measured pace, the lives of innocent people hang in the balance. The road closures, which were supposed to protect the region, have instead isolated Parachinar, cutting off essential medical supplies and exacerbating an already dire situation.

The delay in restoring vital infrastructure not only prolongs the suffering of the people of Parachinar but also casts a shadow over the promises made in the name of peace. It is essential that all parties involved prioritise the human cost of this conflict. Every day that passes without practical measures to normalise life—particularly the reopening of roads and the resumption of medical supply routes—results in further loss of life and deepens the region’s trauma. We recognise the importance of the peace process, but it is high time that the practicalities of peace are fast-tracked. The focus cannot remain solely on negotiations and formal agreements; immediate action is required to address the dire humanitarian needs that continue to escalate. The authorities on all sides must work swiftly to restore basic infrastructure, allowing the people of Parachinar to access the healthcare and resources they desperately need. Otherwise, the promise of peace will ring hollow against the backdrop of preventable tragedy.

China mulls law revision to foster fair market environment

In the end, the real cost of peace is not merely political stability, but the lives of those caught in the crossfire. Parachinar’s children—and their families—deserve better.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024