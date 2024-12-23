IHC declares CSB decision null and v oid

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared null and void a decision of the Central Selection Board (CSB) not to elevate a grade-20 officer to the grade-21 on the basis of intelligence reports.

In this regard, a single bench of IHC comprisng Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan has issued a written judgment on a petition filed by Muhammad Tahir Hassan against the CSB’s decision of 2023. On August 1, 2023 the CSB decided not to promote Hassan based on the reports of two different intelligence agencies. Justice Ishaq directed the Central Selection Board to consider Hassan’s promotion under the Civil Servants Promotion Rules in its next meeting, observing that the board should not care about an intelligence report in which the officer has not had an opportunity to defend himself at departmental level. The court said that it is surprising how a prime minister can allow this to happen carelessly, and how he can leave his bureaucracy at the mercy of such intelligence reports without evidence. The court asked how the PM can expect his bureaucracy to serve the government in these circumstances.

The court noted that the petitioner claimed a stellar career from 1994 to 2022, with his secretary recommending his promotion. However, intelligence reports raised questions about his credibility leading to a lower-scoring officer being promoted over him. The ISI report labeled the petitioner as corrupt and unfit to work under pressure, while the IB report referred to alleged financial irregularities and departmental inquiries.

The IHC bench observed that the intelligence reports used the term “reportedly” instead of substantiating their claims with evidence. It was also acknowledged that intelligence reports were presented before the board for the first time. The sources and methods used to gather this information were unclear, raising concerns about the accuracy of allegations that contradicted the petitioner’s commendable service record, it said.

The court said that no one knows how the intelligence reports were collected, and how such evidence was found which was contradictory to the excellent service record and reputation of the petitioner. It added that an intelligence officer sitting in the office and making random phone calls or through diligent intelligence work collected this evidence. The court said that not giving an opportunity to defend against an allegation is a serious violation of fundamental rights.