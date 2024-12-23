IICR seminar discusses media's impact on society and global perspectives

The Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) hosted a seminar titled "Understanding the Impact of Media: Interpreting Information and Global Perspectives on Society," bringing together scholars, media experts, and public policy professionals to explore how media influences societal concepts and political landscapes.

The seminar, moderated by Dr. Shabana Fayyaz, Associate Professor at Quaid-e-Azam University, featured prominent speakers such as former Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Dr. Nazir Hussain, Air Marshal (Ret.) Farhat Hussain, former federal minister Murtaza Solangi, media expert Dr. Farhan Rao, and investigative journalist Fakhar Kakakhel.

In her opening remarks, IICR Executive Director Sabah Aslam emphasized the critical connection between media, public perception, and societal outcomes, urging the youth to use media responsibly while promoting media literacy and critical thinking.

Key discussions focused on the role of media in shaping narratives, combating misinformation, and fostering cultural understanding. Former Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed addressed the EU DisinfoLab’s role in exposing India’s global propaganda, citing historical and contemporary events influenced by Western media. He also highlighted the challenges of media coverage during the 2024 US elections and called for a coordinated strategy to address media challenges in Pakistan.

Journalist Murtaza Solangi focused on media freedom, criticizing the influence of corporate interests and market forces, and advocating for the public's right to know. He also highlighted the digital misinformation crisis, stressing the importance of digital literacy.

Investigative journalist Fakhar Kakakhel discussed the impact of misinformation and "keyboard warriors," particularly concerning CPEC, calling for better mechanisms to address digital chaos.

Media expert Dr. Farhan Rao spoke on the dangers of political hate speech and its role in deepening societal divides, urging a multidisciplinary approach to tackling media challenges.

Air Marshal (Ret.) Farhat Hussain, in his keynote address, stressed the importance of developing critical thinking skills to distinguish facts from propaganda and rationalizing media regulations in a world where media influence transcends borders.

Dr. Nazir Hussain concluded by addressing the growing influence of social media, attributing it to the limited coverage provided by mainstream media, which is increasingly shaped by corporate ownership.

The seminar concluded with a call for greater efforts to promote media literacy and critical thinking to better navigate the complex media landscape in Pakistan and beyond.