Impact of Protest Politics

PTI Chief Imran Khan called for protests on 24 November in Pakistan’s capital. The nature and purpose of this protest raise concerns. Is it merely an attempt to disrupt the twin cities or the entire country? Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has also popularised protest politics in the nation.

Rather than facing legal proceedings, Imran Khan chose to organise protests as a means of avoidance. Although he advocates for politics to benefit every citizen, the actions of his followers suggest otherwise. During a protest in Attock, PTI supporters vandalised residential areas, looted police officers’ belongings, and pelted stones at police vans and personnel. Such behaviour undermines the very essence of democratic protest.

As a politics student, I strongly condemn such destructive actions. While protest is a democratic right, it must not harm the public or state infrastructure. These disruptions severely impact daily life, from small vendors to large businesses, causing significant economic and personal distress. The road blockages in the twin cities have created chaos, leading to accidents, injuries, and even fatalities. Who bears responsibility for these losses—the state or the protesters?

Politicians must prioritise public welfare over personal gain. Authorities should hold protest organisers accountable for the damage caused and ensure peaceful demonstrations. This is essential to preserve harmony and public safety in Pakistan. Protesters must also act responsibly, respecting fellow citizens and state property.

RANA M. UMER SIDDIQUE,

Islamabad.