Int’l Islamic chairity organization trains 400 Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD - Nations can only progress when their youth are skilled and trained to meet market demands, said Professor Muhammad Ramzan, Director of Developmental Programs at the International Islamic Charity Organisation (IICO), Kuwait. He was addressing a special ceremony, wherein certificates were awarded to 400 students from the Gujrat and Burewala campuses of the Barani Institute of Sciences, who successfully completed a three-month training program in Graphic Design, E-commerce, and Game Development.

He said that it is essential for educational institutions to equip students with skills that enable them to be self-reliant rather than a burden on society. The ceremony was attended by Muhammad Ozkay, Director of IICO Pakistan; Hashmat Khalifa, representative of Islamic Help (UK); Syed Ejaz Hamdani, Head of the Organization in Pakistan; Member of the National Assembly Malik Qasim Nadeem; Mian Muhammad Sajid, CEO of the Barani Institute of Sciences, along with industrials lead trainers, teachers, and a large number of students.

Professor Ramzan emphasized that the IICO provides services to deserving communities in over 80 countries, enabling them to acquire professional training to secure respectable jobs and contribute to the development of their nations. Mian Muhammad Sajid, CEO of the Barani Institute of Sciences, explained that over 900 students applied for the program, of whom 400 were selected for hands-on training in these three high-demand fields. He proudly highlighted that 40% of these trainees have already secured employment. He stressed that youth are the guarantors of a bright future and equipping them with skills is the institute’s primary goal.

He expressed gratitude for the support and guidance provided by the IICO, Kuwait.

National Assembly Member Malik Qasim Nadeem remarked that engaging youth in productive activities is a significant challenge today, and both institutions have set an exemplary precedent by offering practical training.

Three students — Aneesa Habiba (E-commerce), Tahir Amjad (Graphic Design), and Ayman Shahid (Game Development) — shared their experiences of securing jobs during their training.

Before the ceremony, Professor Muhammad Ramzan reviewed various projects completed by students, showcasing their acquired skills.

He praised the intelligence of the students and commended the efforts of Mian Muhammad Sajid and his team at the Barani Institute of Sciences for organizing an excellent training program.