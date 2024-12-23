Italy Schengen visa: a guide for Pakistani travelers

Pakistani travelers seeking to explore Italy, renowned for its culture, landscapes, and cuisine, must secure a short-term Schengen visa. Here’s what you need to know:

Visa Types:

Type A & B: Specific transit purposes.

Type C: Short stays (up to 90 days), available as single, double, or multiple entry.

Type D: National visa for study, work, or extended stays.



Fees (Effective January 2024):

Type C: €90 (Rs27,450) for adults, €45 (Rs13,730) for minors (6-12 years).

Type D: €116 (Rs35,380).



Financial Evidence: Applicants must provide a bank statement (dated within 30 days) proving sufficient funds for their stay.



Application Process: Submit the application to the Consulate of the main destination or the first country of entry if visiting multiple Schengen states with equal stays.

Understanding these requirements will help ensure a smooth application process for Pakistani tourists eager to explore Italy.