Monday, December 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Katy Perry makes big career announcement

Katy Perry makes big career announcement
NEWS WIRE
December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON   -   Katy Perry has made a major announcement about her highly anticipated musical album 1432, ahead of Christmas. The 40-year-old renowned singer took to her Instagram account to share a delightful update regarding the release of her 2024 music album 143’s deluxe version, which recently came with four new tracks. Perry shared a magical photo of herself, featuring her new song Ok in the background. In the viral picture, the songwriter was seen wearing a stunning top which she paired with a matching skirt. Perry penned a heartfelt note alongside her post which reads, “I WOKE UP and wanted to give my KatyCats an early holiday gift. To everyone who has a heart, i wish you no more tears for new year’s.”  “I’m always gonna be around no matter if you’re up or down. 1432 is here OK!” she concluded. After noticing the caption, her fans speculated that she had subtly disclosed the names of the songs from her new musical collection. Interestingly, as seen in the caption, Perry highlighted the titles of the four new tracks, “i woke up,” “has a heart,” “no tears for new year’s,” and “ok” which are part of “1432.” For the unversed, the Dark Horse hitmaker initially released her seventh studio album 143 on September 20, 2024. Now to complete the musical album, she has released the deluxe version with four new songs.

Renewed Talks

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024