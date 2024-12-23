KP Governor forms political, technical committees for peace

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi yesterday formed political and technical committees in line with the unanimous decision made at the All Parties Conference to promote harmony among political parties and address key issues in the province. The notification, signed by Governor Kundi, reveals the establishment of an 11-member political committee and a 12-member technical committee.

The political committee, chaired by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, includes Federal Minister Engineer Amir Maqam Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Qaumi Watan Party, Maulana Attaur Rehman Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Mian Iftikhar Hussain Awami National Party, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha Pakistan Peoples Party, Mohsin Dawar National Democratic Movement, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Jamaat-e-Islami, Mahmood Khan Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Parliamentarian, Pervez Khattak Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Ullah Khan Representative of merged districts. This committee will work on enhancing cooperation between political parties and will make recommendations to reach a consensus on significant matters, fostering a unified political environment in the province. A 12-member technical committee has been established, which will oversee the monitoring of developmental projects and provide technical suggestions. The members of this committee include, Dr. Ibadullah from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Lutfur-Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Ahmed Karim Kundi from Pakistan Peoples Party, Inayat Ullah Khan from Jamaat-e-Islami, Akhundzada Sikandar Zaman from Qaumi Watan Party, Sangeen Khan from Awami National Party, Kifayat Ullah Khan from National Democratic Movement, Malik Habib Noor Orakzai from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian, Ghazan Jamal from merged districts, Akhundzada Chattaan from merged districts and experts Hamaayat Ullah Khan and Musharaf Rasool.

The technical committee will focus on advising on developmental issues and promoting cooperation between different parties on key technical matters.

These committees are part of efforts to foster coordination and mutual understanding, ensuring progress and harmony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.