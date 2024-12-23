KPRA slaps fine on famous restaurant at Namak Mandi

Peshawar - Under the directives of Advisor to the Finance Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam, and Director General of KPRA, Fouzia Iqbal, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched the third phase of its tax enforcement drive in Peshawar.

This phase includes on-site inspections of businesses, examination of records, and immediate issuance of penalties for violations of tax laws.

In this connection, the Additional Collector Central Abdul Raziq Khan, along with Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Hassan Khan, conducted a surprise visit to a well-known restaurant in Namak Mandi, Peshawaru on Saturday night.

Upon reviewing the business’s records, the team found that the restaurant had failed to issue sales tax invoices. Consequently, a penalty notice of Rs. 100,000 was issued to the establishment.

Speaking after the visit, the Additional Collector stated that KPRA teams will continue to conduct surprise inspections to ensure strict compliance with tax regulations, with no compromises on the province’s revenue. Businesses, especially restaurants, are urged to issue proper sales tax invoices. Non-compliance will result in penalties under the KPRA Sales Tax on Services Act, 2022.

The KPRA encourages citizens to report any incidents of taxi fraud, tax concealment, or tax evasion through its official WhatsApp number at 0333-1421423. Immediate action will be taken on complaints, and updates on the outcomes will be provided.

It is noteworthy that KPRA has introduced a whistleblower mechanism as part of its regulations. Individuals who report tax fraud, evasion, or concealment will be rewarded, and their identities will remain confidential.