Lahore’s first winter rain brings chill as temperatures drop nationwide

Lahore welcomed its first winter rain today, with showers accompanied by cold winds intensifying the chill in the air.

Early morning rainfall was reported in areas such as Garhi Shahu, Abbott Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, and Garden Town, breaking the prolonged dry cold spell.

Light rain is expected to persist throughout the day, not only in Lahore but also in Kasur, Kahna, Pakpattan, and Renala Khurd.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted severe cold in mountainous regions during the morning and nighttime, alongside light rain and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northeastern Punjab. Fog is likely to blanket the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during these hours.

Temperatures have dropped significantly in mountainous areas, with Leh recording a frigid -13°C, Skardu -11°C, Gopis -9°C, Gilgit and Dir -8°C, Astore -7°C, and Kalat and Bagrot -6°C. Quetta, Ziarat, and Chitral followed closely at -5°C.

The Meteorological Department has warned of further temperature declines across various regions in the coming days, signaling a harsh winter ahead.