Lesco detects 171,676 power pilferers

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far detected a total of 171,676 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR [first information report] applications against electricity thieves, out of which 159,850 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 45,181 accused were arrested by the respective police. The spokesman added that large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 5,296 commercial, 1,670 agricultural, 355 industrial and 164,355 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 178,303,287 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6,739,231,520.

Lesco collects Rs6.076m from 228 defaulters in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 6.076 million from 228 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.064 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.067 million from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs1.080 million from 38 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs0.095 million from 40 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs0.016 million from 20 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs0.074 million from 43 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.037 million from 28 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs0.044 million from 20 defaulters in Kasur Circle.