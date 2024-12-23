Major financial irregularities uncovered in LWMC during PTI tenure

LAHORE - A recent audit report for the fiscal years 2020-21 has revealed significant financial irregularities in the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The report highlights that the company allegedly awarded contracts worth billions of rupees to favoured contractors without following legal protocols. According to the audit findings, LWMC distributed a staggering Rs8.65 billion to handpicked contractors, bypassing mandatory legal requirements. The report also identifies financial discrepancies amounting to Rs561.8 million in payments made to domestic and international contractors. Despite multiple written reminders, LWMC failed to provide satisfactory responses to the audit committee regarding these irregularities. The company has been accused of granting illegal advance payments to contractors under the pretext of waste collection services. Further, the report points out that substantial sums were disbursed unlawfully for street washing projects without verifying the completion of contracts. The audit report suggests that LWMC officials avoided appearing before the audit committee to address the alleged misuse of funds.

Four incidents of fire reported during 8 hours

Four fire incidents were reported in the provincial capital on Sunday within a span of eight hours. According to rescue officials, a fire broke out in a warehouse in Shafiqabad, Amin Park Bund Road, no casualties were reported. Similarly, a fire broke out on the upper floor of a house near Shabab Chowk, Samanabad area, affecting household goods, while another fire broke out in a photocopy shop on Lytton Road, near Poonch house, burning essential equipment. Likewise, the fourth incident of fire broke out in a plastic warehouse in Shaheenabad of Sherakot area,, burning goods. Meanwhile, in all the incidents, rescue firefighting teams reached the spot on time and brought the fire under control.