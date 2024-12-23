Monday, December 23, 2024
Martyred cop laid to rest with full military honours in Haripur

December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan, National

HARIPUR  -  Soldier Tayyab Ali, a 23-year-old brave son of the soil, who embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack in South Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honors in his ancestral village, Bandi Munim district Haripur. The funeral was a solemn yet dignified event, attended by a large number of people from various walks of life, including senior officers of the Pakistan Army, political leaders, and a significant gathering of local residents. The event highlighted the nation’s deep respect and gratitude for its martyrs who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

