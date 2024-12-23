Mastermind of May-9 incident to be held accountable: Atta Tarar

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Sunday declared the May-9 incident an unforgivable crime and vowed that its mastermind would be held accountable. Speaking at a public gathering here, he said that terrorism and dialogue could not go hand in hand, stressing that attacks on the nation under the guise of politics were unacceptable. Terming May-9 one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history, the minister criticised the PTI for allegedly damaging the country’s defence and integrity. He accused the party of attacking the nation under the guise of politics and writing to international organisations to hinder Pakistan’s progress. He stressed that such acts of political terrorism and attacks on national monuments and martyrs’ memorials were unacceptable.

“Those who sacrificed their lives for the country deserve respect. The attacks on martyrs’ memorials prove the enemy-like behaviour of some elements,” he said, adding, “This cannot be forgiven. The mastermind behind this incident will face justice.” He urged political opponents to focus their differences on politicians rather than targeting martyrs, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attempted to harm the country’s defence and integrity. Highlighting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) record, he stated that during its tenure, the country witnessed progress, with initiatives such as a subsidy of Rs 95 billion on electricity bills and the commencement of new development projects in his constituency. Attaullah Tarar stated that the government believed in dialogue but would not tolerate any form of political terrorism. “We are political people, and we value dialogue. But when politics is used as a cover for attacks on the nation, it becomes intolerable,” he asserted. He also accused the PTI of hiring foreign lobbying groups to run campaigns against Pakistan, causing damage to the country’s reputation and interests. The minister highlighted the achievements of the PML-N government, mentioning how Pakistan always progressed under its leadership. He shared that inflation was reduced, the economy strengthened, and Pakistan’s global standing improved during their tenure. He announced that foreign investors were now bringing billions of dollars into Pakistan due to their confidence in the country’s leadership.

“The stock exchange is at a historic high, and developmental projects are being launched across the country,” he added. He assured his constituents in NA-127 and PP-163 that all promises made to them were being fulfilled, with ongoing development initiatives aimed at improving the region’s infrastructure and resolving public issues. Attaullah Tarar reiterated the government commitment to easing the burden on the public, revealing that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif allocated Rs 50 billion subsidy on electricity bills, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz added Rs. 40 billion subsidy.

With the introduction of the winter package, electricity bills would further decrease. “We have vowed to make this country an economic power, and with sincerity and determination, this dream will soon become a reality,” he added.

The gathering ended with the minister quoting a motivational verse: “Rise and gird yourself; see what wonders God does next.”

The gathering was attended by a large number of citizens, including PML-N leaders Mian Imran Javed and Rana Safdar.