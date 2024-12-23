Minister opens plasma collection lab at Dow University

KARACHI - Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has inaugurated the plasma collection laboratory during a visit to the Dow University of Health Sciences. She inspected several ongoing and new health and education projects at the Ojha campus, where she received detailed briefing on the initiatives. At the Dow Institute of Life Sciences and the Dow Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, the minister was briefed that the second phase of the project included the establishment of a centre equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for cancer diagnosis and treatment. The centre being built at a cost of Rs2 billion aims to provide comprehensive and affordable cancer treatment, including chemotherapy under one roof. At the Dow Institute of Radiology, director Dr Nasreen Naz briefed the minister about the newly installed equipment including the X-ray, CT scan, and MRI machines. She also visited the under-construction girls’ hostel being built to provide housing facility to 350 students. Project director Abdul Rahim Khanzada told the minister that the construction of the hostel had begun in December 2023 at a cost of Rs1.3b.

The project is expected to complete in January next year.

Later, the minister unveiled the plaque of the new building of the Institute of Biological, Biochemical, and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The Institute’s director, Dr Saadia, informed her that the new building would bring together bioequivalence, drug trials, pharmaceutical sciences, and research and development under one roof.

Dr Pechuho also went around the under-construction seminar hall project at Dow University, where she was informed that 14 halls are being built with a capacity of 250 students each. The project will also feature a facility for 600 students to take computer-based exams or tests simultaneously.

The officials in attendance included DUHS Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Jehan Ara, Dr Izhar Hussain, Dr Nasreen Naz and Dr Fakhsheena Anjum.