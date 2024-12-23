New Gwadar International Airport to open for flights on January 1, 2025

The New Gwadar International Airport is set to begin operations on January 1, 2025, with all preparations completed. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate special inaugural flights from Karachi and Islamabad to the new airport.

PIA spokespersons confirmed that the Karachi-bound flight will be operated by an ATR aircraft, while the Islamabad-bound flight will be served by an Airbus 320. Both flights will be welcomed with a traditional water salute. Federal Defense and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif is expected to inaugurate the first flight.

The construction of the airport, which cost around Rs 55 billion, is a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The airport's runway is built to international standards, capable of accommodating large aircraft like the Airbus 380.

Flight operations were temporarily suspended in February 2024 due to a 16-hour downpour, but the airport is now ready to handle both domestic and international flights.