PAF’s no-show disrupts Combaxx Roshan Khan National Squash Team C’ship

LAHORE - The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) squash team, despite having submitted their entry for the Combaxx Roshan Khan National Squash Team Championship 2024, failed to appear at the venue without any prior notice or communication, revealed the organizers of the event. This unexpected absence caused significant disruption to the tournament’s draw, leaving players, organizers, and spectators disappointed. The organizers expressed their dismay at the unprofessional conduct, emphasising the importance of timely communication and participation to maintain the integrity and smooth execution of such prestigious events.The championship matches began at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi, with intense competition across men’s and women’s categories. In the men’s pool A, SNGPL beat Punjab (3–0). Asim Khan beat Asher Butt 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 (24 mins), Tayyab Aslam beat Khaqan Malik 11-8, 11-8, 12-14, 11-2 (30 mins), Ammad Fareed beat Shoaib Hassan 11-6, 11-8, 11-4 (19 mins). In the men’s pool B, Army beat Navy (3–0). Huzaifa Ibrahim beat SL Sardar Hussain 11-2, 11-5, 11-1 (17 mins), Sadam ul Haq beat Lt Cdr Syed Saad 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 (19 mins), Anas Ali Shah beat SL Huzaifa 11-6, 11-1, 11-2 (19 mins). WAPDA beat Balochistan (3–0). Noor Zaman beat Abdul Waqar Khan 11-4, 11-2 (retired hurt, 9 mins), Nasir Iqbal beat Asmat Ullah: 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 (19 mins), Farhan Mehboob beat Nasrullah 11-2, 11-6, 11-2 (17 mins). In women’s pool stage, Punjab beat Balochistan (3–0). Rushna Mehboob beat Abresh Gul Durrani 11-1, 11-3, 11-0 (15 mins), Ayesha Shahbaz beat Hudaisa Saleem: 11-8, 12-10, 5-11, 11-6 (26 mins), Fajar Noor beat Sidra Raza 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 (16 mins), Army beat Sindh (3–0). Faiza Zaffar beat Anam Mustafa: 11-1, 11-1, 11-3 (12 mins), Zaynab Hameed beat Damya Khan 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 (15 mins), Maryam Malik beat Ilsa Imran 11-5, 11-2, 11-2 (12 mins). In men’s pool B, Railways beat Balochistan (1–2). Abdul Waqar Khan beat Talha Saeed 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6 (33 mins), Hassan Paracha beat Asmat Ullah 9-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 (25 mins), Nasrullah beat Muhammad Ali 8-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8 (36 mins). Wapda beat Navy (3–0). Noor Zaman beat SL Sardar Hussain 11-2, 11-4, 11-4 (20 mins), Nasir Iqbal beat Lt Cdr Syed Saad 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 (20 mins), Abdullah Nawaz beat SL Huzaifa 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 (20 mins). In women’s pool stage, WAPDA beat Balochistan (3–0).

Mehwish Ali beat Hudaisa Saleem 11-0, 11-1, 11-3 (15 mins), Komal Khan beat Sidra Raza 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 (16 mins), Noor ul Ain beat Sahar Sajida Manzoor: 11-2, 11-1, 11-3 (14 mins). Sindh beat PAF (walkover due to PAF’s absence).