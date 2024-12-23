Pak-US tension persists

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States continue to engage in a war of words after the latter has recently objected to Pakistan’s missile program. Last week, in a surprising development, the US imposed sanctions on Pakistan’s missile development agency and three domestically based private entities. Pakistan, however, protested and called the decision ‘biased.’

Later, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer described Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile development as an “emerging threat” during a talk at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Finer’s comments coincided with a new round of US sanctions targeting Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, further straining relations between the two nations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected claims made by the senior US official, calling the assertions baseless and “devoid of rationality”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described the US concerns unfortunate, emphasizing that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities were designed solely to defend its sovereignty and maintain peace and stability in South Asia.

The ministry also reiterated that its defence posture poses no threat to any other nation and highlighted Pakistan’s extensive cooperation with the US, particularly in counterterrorism efforts. Islamabad remains committed to constructive engagement on regional security and stability, it said.

Finer’s remarks underscored growing mistrust between Washington and Islamabad since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. He pointed out that Pakistan’s advancements in long-range missile systems, including technology enabling larger rocket motors, could potentially extend its strike range well beyond South Asia, even reaching the United States.

He also noted that the recent sanctions specifically targeted Pakistan’s National Defence Complex, the state-run entity overseeing missile development.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch reiterated Islamabad’s peaceful intentions, saying: “Pakistan has never harboured ill intentions toward the US or any other country.”

She criticized the claims as “perplexing and illogical,” stressing Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining regional peace amid rising tensions with India.

The US State Department has expressed particular concern about Pakistan’s Shaheen missile series, capable of delivering nuclear warheads up to 2,750 kilometres.

Experts view these developments as a reflection of deteriorating Pakistan-US ties. The relationship, historically marked by cooperation during the Cold War and the post-9/11 fight against terrorism, has seen significant strain in recent years.

Despite Islamabad’s countless clarification, the US accuses Pakistan of supporting Taliban rule in Afghanistan and questions its nuclear weapons program which has added to the complexity of the bilateral relations.

Pakistani analysts argue that these developments were primarily aimed at countering India’s missile defence systems rather than targeting the US.

Security expert Syed Muhammad Ali highlighted that Pakistan’s missile program is essential for deterring aggression from its regional adversary, India, with whom Pakistan has fought three wars since independence.

Despite these challenges, some international observers have defended Pakistan’s progress. Former US military advisor John Rosenberg praised Pakistan’s efforts to address its security challenges and promote economic stability, calling it a resilient nation navigating complex geopolitical realities.

Diplomatic sources said that while relations between Washington and Islamabad continue to face significant hurdles, both sides recognize the importance of addressing these issues through diplomatic engagement to avoid further deterioration.