Pakistan Railways unveils new Green Line train and locally made coaches

Pakistan Railways is making significant strides in enhancing its services with the launch of locally manufactured coaches, leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve passenger experience. The announcement came during an e-Kachhari held in Lahore today, where Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Amir Ali Baloch, revealed plans to introduce a new Green Line style train running between Lahore and Karachi.

The new development is part of Pakistan Railways' ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet and provide a more comfortable and efficient travel experience for passengers. Amir Ali Baloch emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and quality, ordering improvements to food and drink services on board. He reiterated that it is the department’s responsibility to ensure a clean and comfortable environment for all passengers.

In addition to these upgrades, Baloch made a public appeal, urging passengers to take special care in maintaining cleanliness during their journeys. "Our goal is to ensure that every passenger enjoys a pleasant and hygienic travel experience. We urge the public to join us in this effort by respecting cleanliness inside the trains," he said.

The launch of these new services and improvements marks a significant step forward for Pakistan Railways in its mission to modernize the country’s rail transport system and better serve its passengers.