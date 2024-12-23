Pakistan’s True Nature

In a dialogue recently organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), the focus was on Pakistan’s diversity and how it can be leveraged to promote the country. Almost all the panellists agreed that Pakistan is an amazingly diverse nation, yet it faces serious problems of intolerance, division, and ethnic and sectarian violence. Many panellists contended that not only do the people of Pakistan perpetuate and act out these divisions, but Pakistan’s reputation in the world is that of a country mired in terrorism, crime, intolerance, and ethnic and religious strife.

Perhaps I am just too bullish on Pakistan, but rather than doom and gloom, my talk focused on realities (based on facts) that are contrary to the national and international misperceptions about Pakistan. Let me present my arguments here, free from hyperbole, and let the readers be the judge.

In the Country Crime Index of 2023, 142 countries were ranked (numbeo.com). This index surveys various aspects related to crime and safety in cities, including citizens’ perceptions about levels of crime, daytime safety, nighttime safety, drug problems, concerns about mugging, robbery, car theft, break-ins, and harassment in public. It also examines the severity of property and violent crime. Arguably, it is a comprehensive survey of the crime situation in any country. To compare a few countries vis-à-vis Pakistan, the CCI ranks France as the 36th most dangerous, Malaysia as 46th, the USA as 55th, Australia as 76th, India as 77th, and Pakistan as 86th. So, our so-called dangerous country is actually one of the least crime-ridden, compared to many developed nations perceived to be very safe.

I often tell my foreign guests that I could drop them in the middle of any busy market in any city in Pakistan, and they would be delivered back to their accommodation after being pampered with meals and tea. That is the true nature of Pakistan’s safety and hospitality.

Moving on to the International Homicide Ranking, 195 countries were ranked (worldpopulationreview.com). In this index, Russia and the USA were high in homicide rate rankings at 53 and 56, respectively, while Pakistan ranked at 81, just ahead of India (90) and Thailand (100). Lower numbers indicate a higher murder rate. Essentially, Pakistan’s homicide rate is much lower than the USA’s and certainly does not justify the negative perceptions Pakistan struggles to shake off.

It is also a common perception, nationally and internationally, that Pakistan is a terrorism-ridden country where murder and mayhem prevail, which deters visitors and investors. Admittedly, Pakistan has its share of problems in this area, but these perceptions couldn’t be further from the truth. By some counts, Pakistan encounters 600–800 targeted civilian killings per year. In comparison, the city of Chicago or New York alone experiences 1,000–2,000 murders annually. Concurrently, Pakistan averages 4–5 acts of terrorism per month. In comparison, the USA averages 1.5 acts of domestic terrorism per day, or 45–50 per month. Hence, the USA experiences ten times the number of terrorist incidents as Pakistan, despite having a population only a quarter larger than Pakistan’s (320 million versus 250 million).

Finally, let me draw a comparison between Pakistan and the USA in terms of intolerance, racial and ethnic division, and religious divisions. In 2023, the USA witnessed 3,027 anti-black, 831 anti-white, 1,832 anti-Jewish, and 336 anti-Islamic incidents. Collectively, these totalled 6,026, averaging 16.5 incidents per day. During the same period, Pakistan experienced around 100 acts of sectarian violence, fewer than 10 attacks on religious sites, and 329 accusations of blasphemy (75% against Muslims, 20% against Ahmadi Muslims, and 3.3% against Christians). Pakistan witnessed around 450 incidents in total, averaging 1.2 incidents per day. Some will argue that Pakistan underreports incidents, so for good measure, let us quadruple this number to arrive at 4.8 incidents per day. Even then, when comparing the two countries, Pakistan’s 4.8 incidents per day stand in stark contrast to the USA’s 16.5 incidents, making Pakistan a much more peaceful and tolerant place than the USA.

Hopefully, these comparisons demonstrate that Pakistan is a relatively peaceful and tolerant country compared to many so-called bastions of multi-ethnicity and peace. If anyone still wishes to argue against this assertion, consider this: despite Pakistan’s weaknesses and perceived intolerance, it has not had a leader elevated through hate-mongering and intolerance, unlike Modi, Trump, Geert Wilders (Netherlands), Marine Le Pen (France), and Viktor Orbán (Hungary), to name a few.

Admittedly, we have had leaders who stoked the fires of provincial intolerance for their political ends. We can only hope for leaders who will become informed by the facts and figures above and who will defend Pakistan’s reputation against erroneous perceptions on the world stage.

Imran Shauket

The writer is a former Senior Advisor to the Government and a sector development specialist. He is also a farmer and food processing practitioner.