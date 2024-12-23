Passports, CNICs backlog to be cleared soon: Mohsin Naqvi

KARACHI - Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that steps were being taken to ensure that citizens could get their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and passports on time.

Speaking to the people who had gathered at Karachi’s passport office, he said that now people would get their passports within a stipulated time period.

“These days I visit the passport offices and NADRA centers across the country to see to it that people don’t face any inconvenience in getting their CNICs as well as passports,” the minister added.

People, who were present on the occasion, had smiles on their faces and they told Naqvi they were quite pleased with the arrangements that had been made at the passport office. They informed him that they were handed their documents within minutes. The minister also met with the office staff and patted their backs for their work.