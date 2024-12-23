PCP reaffirms commitment to peace, human rights in KP

ABBOTTABAD - Saleem Daulatzai, Provincial Chairman of Peace Council Pakistan (PCP), reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to promoting peace and human rights on Sunday. He praised the sacrifices of the country’s security institutions, highlighting their crucial role in maintaining national stability and security. Daulatzai made these remarks during the oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed office-bearers of the PCP for Human Rights City Abbottabad.

Malik Waseem Advocate, former Tehsil Councilor of City Abbottabad, was sworn in as Chairman, while Sheikh Aftab Afzal became the General Secretary. The oaths were administered by Daulatzai.

Malik Waseem Advocate, the newly elected Tehsil Chairman, emphasized the importance of countering campaigns against security institutions. He lauded the Pakistan Army as a pillar of national security, stating that their dedication allows the nation to rest peacefully.

Additionally, Malik Waseem Advocate committed to addressing challenges faced by Abbottabad’s residents, including the need for cemetery land, community centers, drainage improvements, streetlights, and employment opportunities for youth.

The event was attended by officials including Divisional Chairman Tahir Khan Tanoli, District Chairman Abbottabad Sardar Abdul Rasheed, and General Secretary Muhammad Khan Swati, who also delivered speeches. Vice Chairman Malik Ayub, Anwar Dad Satti, and other district and tehsil office-bearers were also present.