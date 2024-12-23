Peshawari Qehwa: A symbol of centuries-old tradition

PESHAWAR - Despite the widespread addiction to social media, the centuries-old tradition of enjoying Qehwa (green tea) remains vibrant in Peshawar’s iconic Qissa Khwani Bazaar. This historic market, known as the “Street of Storytellers,” continues to serve as a hub of foods with Qehwa for locals seeking warmth and connection on winter nights. In a time when digital distractions dominate, the comforting ritual of sipping Qehwa offers a moment of respite, with patrons gathering to share stories and conversations that have been passed down through generations in its oldest Qehwa shops. All the Qehwa Khana of Qissa Khwani that opened from morning till late night draw visitors in substantial numbers on Sunday where they exchanged views about politics, culture, sports and other socioeconomic matters in a relaxed cold weather . Peshawar’s famous Qehwa which was helpful in digestion of varities of food help foodies after enjoying Chappli Kabab and Matton Karahi. At Qissa Khwani, plenty of shops of Chappli Kabab, Maton Karahi and Qehwa were opened for visitors till late night. “I came from Karak to enjoy the mouthwatering Chappli Kabab with traditional Qehwa with my friends,” said Waris Khan, who came with six school friends from Karak district told APP. “ I had visited many cities of Pakistan but the Peshawari Chappli Kabab along with Qissa Khwani bazaar’s Qehwa has impressed me the most,” he said. Qissa Khwani bazaar is one of the oldest bazaars of South Asia where food shops, hotels and Qehwa Khanas attract a large number of visitors enjoying delectable bites of BBQs, chappli kabab, paye, mutton karahi, fried fish, kabuli palau and other traditional dishes from morning to till late night. Known for international storytellers, Qissakhwani’s ancient Qehwa shops with traditional wood beds are its unique feature where visitors come in groups and with families for parties to enjoy the delicious cuisines. “I came along with family to my favourite Qissa Khwani to enjoy its famous chappli kebab and paye with its Qehwa on occasion of birthday of my son,” Fayaz Khan, a resident of Waoda Town Nowshera district told APP. “Whenever I came to Peshawar, I try to come Qissakhwani to enjoy its delectable cuisines with its famous Qehwa,” he said.

“Peshawari Qehwa helps to give warmth inside his body and is a natural remedy for flu and digestive problems,” he said. Qissa Khwani Bazaar is located in the heart of Peshawar City near historical Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar and Balahisar Fort. It was a key trade and cultural centre where merchants from the subcontinent, Afghanistan and Central Asia had stayed at night and shared tales of love, culture, art and architecture, music and traditions, before their departure to their respective destinations. Starting from Kabuli Gate, the bazaar takes visitors to the primordial age after witnessing its centuries-old architectural buildings, artisans’ shops, restaurants and Qehwa Khanas. During its peak period, the bazaar served as a campground for trade caravans of merchants from Delhi, Amritsar, Lahore, Kabul, Dushanbe, Ashgabat and Tashkent, who used to enter the city’s gates to unload their merchandise. Witnessed the vigour of great warriors, invaders and kings including Alexander the Great, Mehmood Ghaznvi, Zaheeruddin Babar and Nadir Shah, the bazaar also saw the power of King Ahmed Shah Durrani and his grandson Shah Zaman who marched through the famous Khyber Pass during their invasions of India. Fazl Rehman, owner of the famous Mohmand Qehwa at Shah Wali Qatal Street at Qissa Khwani told APP that he had inherited the business from his father and associated with it for the last 55 years. “Making Qehwa is my passion which I inherited from my father in 1969 when I was a child and my son has also joined us,” Rehman said. “Majority of his customers ask for Qehwa. However, Qehwa with milk locally Known as Sheen Da Payo was a special item for parties at Qissakhwani.” The mouthwatering fried fish, chicken roast and kulfi-falooda alongwith the famous qehwa were adding colours to the parties here. Rehman said that people still swap tales of culture, music, art, politics and traditional food in Qissa Khwani’s tea shops by enjoying the famous cousines with traditional Qehwa despite growth of social media till late night. Following the creation of Pakistan, he said, the tea stalls of the bazaar became centres of political discussion where locals exchanged views about the country’s political situation.

“Qisakhwani is the identity of Peshawar and solid efforts are required to preserve its cultural heritage, architecture, artwork and substantial revenue could be generated by maintaining its beauty and primitive heritage,” said Shaukat Ali Khan, Chairman Central Organization for Traders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.