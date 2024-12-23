‘Plantation in Cholistan to boost wildlife preservation’

Multan - Director of Fisheries and Wildlife South Punjab, Dr. Riazuddin, said on Sunday that plantation projects in Cholistan are of vital importance in promoting wildlife conservation. He stated that initiatives such as the Fish Diagnostic Lab in South Punjab and tree planting in the Cholistan desert were playing a significant role in enhancing shrimp farming, cage culture, and wildlife protection, while contributing substantially to the department’s revenue and the national economy.

He explained that tree plantation in Cholistan was a groundbreaking project aimed at ensuring the survival of wildlife in the region. To ensure its success, staff recruitment and the construction of multiple wildlife check posts were underway. He added that more such schemes could help safeguard local birds, aquatic species, and wildlife while enhancing the department’s welfare.

Dr Riazuddin expressed concern over the environmental changes caused by deforestation, which were negatively impacting both humans and wildlife. He said the Punjab government was taking these challenges seriously, and the outcomes were expected to be promising. Despite facing challenges such as inadequate funding, outdated vehicles for patrolling, and a lack of efficient communication systems, the department had improved its performance in curbing illegal activities. However, the absence of expert staff and supporting facilities often hinders timely coordination with law enforcement agencies, which benefits poachers.

Highlighting the department’s efforts in aquaculture, Dr Riazuddin said that projects like cage culture and shrimp farming were exemplary. Although the schemes concluded in June 2024, they provided substantial support to farmers, with an 80 percent government subsidy and a 20 percent farmer contribution. These initiatives allowed landless farmers to cultivate fish in rivers, boosting their livelihoods and addressing the national meat shortage. Efforts were also underway to ensure the availability of shrimp seed and feed to further promote shrimp farming, which was expected to yield positive results and increase foreign exchange earnings, he added.

He also shared details about the Fish Diagnostic Lab launched in Muzaffargarh as a pilot project from 2019 to June 2024. The initiative proved beneficial for farmers by addressing their challenges through free soil and water testing, which significantly reduced fish mortality rates.

The lab also contributed to the growth of aquatic species and increased departmental revenue. Plans were in place to launch similar projects to achieve even better outcomes in the future, he said.

Regarding the sale of substandard fish in markets, the Director mentioned that the Fisheries and Food Departments jointly take action against such practices by imposing fines and penalties. He also pointed out the severe threat posed to aquatic life by chemical waste from factories discharged into rivers. The Fisheries and Environment Departments were taking legal action against such factories to ensure the protection of aquatic species, he added.