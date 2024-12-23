President Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirm commitment to national progress

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met at Aiwan-e-Sadr today, reaffirming their commitment to work together for the progress and stability of Pakistan. The two leaders discussed a range of critical issues, including the country’s political, economic, and security situation.

Both sides agreed to move forward on legal matters with the consultation of all political stakeholders. Additionally, they deliberated on legislation in Parliament, underscoring the importance of collective decision-making.

President Zardari assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of his full cooperation in advancing the country’s development, while the Prime Minister wished the President well for his health.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Member of National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar.

This meeting comes at a critical time as Pakistan faces numerous challenges, and both leaders emphasized the need for unity and collaboration to tackle these issues.