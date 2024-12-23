Monday, December 23, 2024
PSCA's wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal

PSCA's wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal
Web Desk
4:00 PM | December 23, 2024
Haroon Masih, a wrestler representing the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), secured the gold medal in the Inter-Range Police Competition 2024. Competing in the 79kg category, Haroon triumphed in four matches to reach the final, where he defeated a wrestler from Multan.

The PSCA Managing Director congratulated Haroon Masih on his achievement and presented him with a prize. Additionally, Operations Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed awarded the medal to Haroon and extended his congratulations.

A PSCA spokesperson confirmed that all necessary facilities would be provided to Haroon Masih as he prepares for the National Games.

