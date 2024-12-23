PTI’s Waqas Akram criticizes military trials, questions Al-Qadir case delay

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has strongly criticized the trial of civilians in military courts, calling it a violation of international laws and an attack on fundamental rights. Speaking to the media on Monday, Akram announced plans to legally challenge these trials, describing them as an attempt to silence political opposition.

Addressing the ongoing Al-Qadir Trust case, Akram raised serious concerns over delays in the judgment. "We demand answers about why this decision has been postponed. Where is this judgment being written? This case is about acquittal—there's nothing in it," he stated. Akram labeled the £190 million case as an example of political vendetta, claiming it was targeted at former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Akram accused the government of manipulating legal frameworks to suppress dissent, suggesting its actions amount to political persecution. "The government is willing to override international laws and norms in its vengeful campaign to eliminate its rivals," he alleged.

The PTI leader also vowed to resist what he described as a conspiracy to undermine Pakistan’s economy, stating that his party would continue to fight for justice and transparency.

The £190 million case, which has drawn international attention, was highlighted as a stark example of using state institutions for political revenge. "This case is now being discussed globally as a symbol of political persecution," Akram remarked.

Akram's comments come amid heightened political tensions and the controversial handling of cases against PTI leaders and supporters. The PTI has consistently alleged that the government is misusing legal mechanisms to weaken opposition parties and curtail democratic freedoms.

The political landscape remains fraught with uncertainty as PTI vows to challenge government actions on both domestic and international fronts.