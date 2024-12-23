Monday, December 23, 2024
Punjab government allocates Rs8 billion to solarize 8,000 tube wells

Punjab government allocates Rs8 billion to solarize 8,000 tube wells
Web Desk
7:50 PM | December 23, 2024
The Punjab government has announced an allocation of over Rs8 billion to convert 8,000 tubewells currently running on electricity and diesel to solar energy. This initiative aims to address the ongoing energy crisis and reduce production costs for farmers, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity.

According to a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department Punjab, the program is part of the government’s efforts to modernize the agricultural sector and support farmers facing increasing costs. "This package is designed to mitigate the energy crisis's impact and make crop production more affordable," he stated.

Farmers interested in benefiting from this initiative can submit their applications by December 31. The Punjab government has reiterated its commitment to adopting modern agricultural practices to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

The project is expected to significantly reduce farmers’ reliance on costly energy sources and increase efficiency in irrigation systems.

