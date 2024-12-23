Punjab govt releases Rs10b for completion of Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway

GUJAR KHAN - The Punjab government has released Rs. 10 billion for the completion of the 128 km Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway, with work set to resume shortly after remaining stalled since year 2022. On Sunday, Mr. Bilal Azhar Kiyani, the convener of the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a Member of the National Assembly from Jhelum, made this announcement.

During a press conference in Jhelum on Sunday, Mr. Kiyani stated that the 128 km long road was regrettably entirely dismantled in a single go during the PTI government, attributing this to negligence and a desire for votes, coupled with inadequate funding for its execution. The PML-N-led Punjab government has responded to the ongoing inconvenience faced by the hundreds of thousands of residents living along the road by prioritizing the construction of a dual carriageway, he said. “The project was facing funding issues from the federal government, and now the Punjab government has taken ownership, and funds amounting to Rs. 10 billion required for its completion have been released for resuming the construction,” the MNA told reporters. He criticized the previous PTI administration for politicizing the project, noting that highway regulations were breached by failing to construct the road patches in accordance with the available budget and completely dismantling the road.

Mr. Bilal Kiyani stated that construction on the project is set to resume in a few weeks and the revised cost of the project is approximately Rs. 16 billion. The Member of the National Assembly (MNA) said that the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had secured the contract for the project, with expectations that the dual carriageway will be fully constructed by the end of December 2025. He added that the dual-carriageway would also link Jhelum city with the Lillah Motorway Interchange (M2). Mr. Kiyani announced that the government is currently engaged in discussions with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) regarding the rehabilitation of the Grand Trunk Road. He further stated that the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway (M-12) and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway (M-13) projects are set to be completed under the PML-N administration.

MNA Bilal addressed the discussions between the government and the PTI, stating that his party is open to dialogue with the opposition regarding national issues. However, he emphasized that there would be no concessions made concerning criminal cases, including the events of May 9 and the £190 million corruption case. He claimed that the postponement in bringing the May 9 offenders to justice constituted a form of criminal neglect. A committee representing the government has been formed, featuring Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Irfan Siddique, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, along with other prominent leaders from the ruling alliance, the PML-N MNA said.

The economic condition of the country under the PML-N government has shown notable improvements, with inflation reaching a six-year low of 4.9 percent, he said.

Additionally, the policy rate has decreased significantly from 22 percent to 13 percent, fostering new business opportunities for the populace, Mr. Kiani noted, adding that the country would flourish on the economic front under the PML-N regime.