Rana Sanaullah calls for political dialogue to strengthen democracy

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs, , has underscored that the parliamentary democratic system cannot advance without meaningful political dialogue.

Speaking to the media following the first round of negotiations between the government and opposition, highlighted the constructive engagement between both sides. "Political dialogue is the only way to find a middle ground," he stated, urging a collaborative approach to address national challenges.

He emphasized the need for mutual understanding, pointing out that expecting either side to fully concede to the other’s demands is unrealistic. "If PTI labeled us as thieves, we also had much to say about them," he noted, reflecting on the contentious relationship between the parties.

The PML-N leader reiterated his longstanding call for a "Charter of Economy" as a solution to Pakistan's economic challenges, stressing that such dialogue remains crucial despite the political tensions of the past. He described the current negotiations as a positive step toward fostering unity and resolving critical issues.

concluded with a firm message: "Listening to one another is the only way to progress in a democracy."