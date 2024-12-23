Re-engineering Public Health Engineering

Public health engineering is in a state of disaster in rural areas across Pakistan, with the situation in the province of Sindh being the worst of all.

Open sewage drains are constructed in both urban and rural areas, and the dangers they pose in terms of safety and hygiene are alarming. A visit to the Larkana division will highlight the severe health risks associated with these drains.

Nowhere in the world is sanitary waste disposed of in open drains and canals because they present a serious health hazard and contribute significantly to water and air pollution. These public health engineering disasters—open sewage drains—must be constructed in accordance with modern scientific, health, and environmental standards. To achieve this, public health engineering in the region must be re-engineered. The necessary technical and financial assistance should be sought from organisations such as the UNDP and the World Bank to improve public health services in the province.

TASLEEM NAZ ABRO,

Islamabad.