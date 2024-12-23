Reformative Justice

The Punjab government’s move to transform prisons into rehabilitation centres is a much-needed step in the right direction. This initiative, if executed well, could provide an essential solution to a problem that has long been overlooked: the failure to address the root causes of crime. Crime is not always the result of inherent evil or individual malice, but often an extension of deeper societal issues—poverty, lack of education, and an absence of meaningful opportunities.

While severe crimes such as murder or rape demand stringent punishment, many other offences stem from systemic problems, and simply incarcerating individuals without offering a path to reintegration serves only to prolong the cycle of crime. The idea of rehabilitating rather than punishing is long overdue. After all, prisons should not merely be holding cells for individuals, but institutions that contribute to changing lives. With proper rehabilitation programs, those incarcerated could return to society with the tools to rebuild their lives and positively contribute to their communities.

A well-structured rehabilitation programme could offer more than just a reduction in crime rates; it could lead to a reduction in recidivism, inspire social change, and create success stories that challenge the prevailing narrative about those who have served time. Stories of reformed individuals would not only bolster the initiative’s credibility but could also shift societal perceptions about former prisoners. Instead of focusing solely on punishment, this programme could make a long-term impact, helping to break the cycle of crime in the country.

It is high time that we recognised the flaws of our penal system and took a more holistic approach to crime prevention. This initiative should not be a temporary measure but a long-term vision to rehabilitate and reintegrate.