Monday, December 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RTA Secretary imposes fines on vehicles, recovers excess fares

STAFF REPORT
December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Saleem Memon has informed that as part of the measures to discourage overloading and overcharging from passengers, hundreds of vehicles were checked on the motorway. Memon informed here on Sunday that he imposed Rs121,000 fines and recovered 456,000 which were excessively charged as fares from the passengers travelling from Karachi to other parts of the country. According to him, the fines were also imposed on the vehicles moving without the route permits and fitness certificates. The Secretary said the activity of checking was being carried out on the directives of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024