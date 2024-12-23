Saim’s heroics lift Pakistan to 308/9 in rain-hit 3rd ODI

JOHANNESBURG - Opening batter Saim Ayub lit up the Wanderers Stadium with a scintillating century, guiding Pakistan to 308/9 against South Africa in a rain-affected third and final ODI.

The match, delayed due to rain, was reduced to 47 overs per side, adding an extra layer of challenge for both teams. After being asked to bat, Pakistan faced early challenges, but Ayub’s commanding knock proved instrumental in building a defendable target. Shafique registered his third consecutive duck of the series, falling for a golden duck on the second delivery of the match.

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub steadied the ship with a vital 114-run partnership for the second wicket. Babar contributed a measured 52 off 71 balls, including seven boundaries, before being dismissed by Lutho Maphaka in the 23rd over, leaving Pakistan at 115/2. Ayub continued to shine, crafting a brilliant 101 off 94 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and two sixes.

This marked his third ODI century and his second of the series. Ayub’s dismissal in the 35th over at 208/3 triggered a brief collapse, with Kamran Ghulam falling for a golden duck in the very next over. Despite the setbacks, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha kept the momentum alive.

Rizwan notched his 15th ODI half-century, scoring 53 off 52 balls, while Agha played a crucial knock, smashing 48 runs off 32 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, before falling just short of a fifty. Shaheen Afridi became the third batter in the lineup to be dismissed for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 297/7 in 46 overs. In the final over, Pakistan lost two more wickets as set batter Tayyab Tahir (28) and Mohammad Hasnain (4) were dismissed by Marco Jansen. Naseem Shah struck a boundary off his very first delivery and took a single off the final ball, helping Pakistan finish their innings at 308/9 in 50 overs.

With the ball, Kagiso Rabada led the attack, taking 3/56 in his 10-over spell. He was supported by Bjorn Fortuin and Marco Jansen, who picked up two wickets each, while Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch claimed one wicket apiece.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 308-9 (Saim Ayub 101, Mohammad Rizwan 53, Babar Azam 52, Salman Agha 48; Kagiso Rabada 3-56, Bjorn Fortuin 2-56, Marco Jansen 2-58) vs SOUTH AFRICA.