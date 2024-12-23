Saleem Qureshi denounces illegal elections of KBBA

KARACHI - Saleem Qureshi has strongly condemned the so-called elections of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), where he was falsely declared as chairman without his knowledge or consent. Denouncing the process as illegal and illegitimate, Qureshi clarified he has no association with the elections or the body claiming to represent KBBA. In a statement, Qureshi highlighted the absurdity of being elected to a position without even being present at the meeting. “This is not only illogical but also exposes the farcical nature of this entire process,” he remarked. He attributed this irregularity to the suspended former KBBA PresidentGhulam Muhammad Khan, who was removed by the PBBF during a General Council Meeting for serious disciplinary and administrative violations. To restore order, the PBBF appointed a Management and Scrutiny Committee, led by Ashfaq Ahmed, to oversee KBBA’s affairs and ensure transparent elections after proper scrutiny of Karachi basketball clubs.

Adding to the controversy, M Yaqoob, the former Acting President of KBBA, was also falsely named as the SVP in the disputed setup. Yaqoob, like Qureshi, categorically denied any involvement and condemned the unauthorized use of his name, emphasizing that such actions are illegal and carry significant legal consequences.

This situation casts serious doubts over the legitimacy of the elections and raises concerns about the credibility of those attempting to undermine the integrity of Karachi basketball governance. Qureshi called for immediate action by the relevant authorities to address these irregularities and uphold the principles of fairness and legality in sports administration.