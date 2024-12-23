School administration authorised to utilise expenditures

LAHORE - The School Management Council has been given the authority by the Punjab Government to spend from Rs4 lakhs to 25 lakhs for schools’ works. Schools Department sources told APP that the school administration is no longer dependent on the C&W Department for general work expenditures. Sources said the C&W Department used to build two bathrooms for Rs11.5 million, while the School Department will build it for Rs4 lakhs. In this connection, the CEO Education of the Schools Department has been instructed to focus on the schools of 5 UCs of the district. The initiative will also help bring back out-of-school children in the 5 union councils. The Secretary School Education, in a statement, said that if even 50 percent of the children return with the decision, it will be a considerable improvement.

Schools asked to set up Environmental Societies till Jan 31

The School Education Department (SED) issued a directive on Sunday to all schools in the province to establish Environmental Societies till January 31, 2025. The SED sources told APP that the societies would focus on combating environmental pollution and eliminating smog. In this regard, the district education officers across all districts would lead these societies. Schools are also required to appoint focal persons for smog prevention, and the School Education Department has mandated the formation of these committees within three days.