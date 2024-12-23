Security beefed up for Christmas, New Year night in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad police have beefed up security for Christmas and New Year night activities across the district.

Chairing a meeting at Police Lines Complex here on Sunday, SSP Operations Faisalabad Malik Tariq Mehmood discussed various key measures for security including deployment of Dolphin force, effective patrolling plans and strict monitoring of criminal activities.

He stressed the need of accelerating the arrest of wanted criminals, tightening the noose around drug dealers and enhancing night patrols.

He issued special instructions to conduct search operations in all police jurisdictions to maintain peace and order in the city especially during Christmas and New Year night activities. He also directed the police officials to ensure full safety of Christian worship places and in this connection, security plans should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He also highlighted the importance of deploying alert personnel and aid that they should use walk-through gates for entry while elite force vehicles should remain on patrolling in surrounding areas of churches.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was chalked out for the protection of sensitive locations including banks and district courts especially during holiday. Following the instructions, the police beefed up security measures at Christian worship places on Sunday while the SPs, circle officers and SHOs checked the security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions, a police spokesman said.

WASA DIRECTED TO COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES AT EARLIEST

Special Secretary Housing Punjab Tayyab Fareed has directed Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete its development schemes on war-footing as the provision of much-needed relief to the masses was top priority of the government. During a visit to WASA Faisalabad, he reviewed development schemes under the Urban Flood Package and visited proposed project sites at Main Channel-I on Jail Road, Lasani Road, Millat Road and Iqbal Stadium. He highlighted that providing efficient drainage and water supply services during urban flooding is the top priority for Punjab government. He directed WASA officials to ensure completion of working papers for all proposed schemes and submit these documents to the Housing Department for approval.

He said that completion of these projects would significantly eliminate drainage issues during heavy rains in the city.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said that WASA was taking all possible measures to address water supply and drainage challenges in Faisalabad. He said that several development schemes had been prepared and their paperwork was finalized and they were waiting for approval from the Housing Department. Work on these projects would be commenced soon after their approval, he added.

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza and others were also present on the occasion.