Shanghai Port sees annual container throughput exceed 50m TEUs

SHANGHAI - Shanghai Port became the first in the world to see the annual container throughput exceed 50 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) on Sunday.

The port has ranked first globally for 14 consecutive years in terms of annual container throughput. According to Yang Yanbin, deputy general manager of the production and business department of the Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd, the growth of container throughput indicates that China’s complete industrial system and manufacturing capability continue to empower global trade. Seen as a window of China’s opening up and collaboration with the world as well as an engine boosting trade and exchanges, Shanghai Port saw its annual container throughput top 1 million in 1994. Yang noted that the growth in container throughput at Shanghai Port was driven not only by the rise in export-heavy containers but also by an increase in international transfer containers and ship-to-ship transfer volumes.

“The port’s robust functionality and high-quality services attract large cargo ships from around the world,” he said, adding that the proportion of ship-to-ship transfers at the port is expected to reach a record 60 percent in 2024, which highlights the continued enhancement of Shanghai Port’s role as a global hub. At present, the Shanghai Port boasts nearly 350 international ship routes reaching more than 700 ports in over 200 countries and regions around the world. The development of Shanghai Port reflects the broader transformation of Shanghai as a whole. The eastern Chinese metropolis has once again secured third place in the 2024 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index Report, demonstrating that its status as an international shipping center of great significance has been continuously consolidated.