Shibli Faraz granted interim bail in November 26 protest cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz in connection with five cases related to the November 26 protest.

Justice Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing of the bail pleas submitted by the PTI leader.

The court approved interim bail for Faraz, requiring surety bonds of Rs5,000 for each case, valid until January 17.

It is worth noting that five FIRs were registered against Faraz at the Kohsar, Aabpara, Margalla, and Tarnol police stations.