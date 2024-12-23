Sidra, Rameen star as Stars clinch National Women’s One-Day title

LAHORE - A captain’s knock from Sidra Amin (77 off 84 balls) and an all-round performance by Rameen Shamim (37*, two wickets) propelled Stars to a commanding five-wicket victory over Conquerors in the final of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The triumph earned Stars the coveted title and a prize of PKR 1.5 million, while Conquerors settled for the runners-up trophy and PKR 1 million. Electing to bat first, Fatima Sana-led Conquerors posted 178-9in their allotted 45 overs. Hafsa Khalid top-scored with a gritty 47 off 78 balls, supported by Dua Majid’s 40 off 66 balls. Stars’ bowlers, led by pacer Waheeda Akhtar (3-33), along with spinners Rameen Shamim (2-38), Tuba Hassan (2-42), and Neelam Mushtaq (1-26), restricted the opposition effectively. In reply, Stars chased down the target in 43.2 overs, losing five wickets. Captain Sidra Amin anchored the innings with a stellar 103-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Rameen Shamim. Tuba Hassan sealed the victory with three consecutive boundaries in the 43rd over, finishing unbeaten on 12 off four balls. Sidra’s match-winning knock earned her the player of the match award.