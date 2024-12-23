SSP issues various orders for welfare of police officers

LARKANA - Police welfare meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso in which SSP Larkana issued various orders for the welfare of police officers and personnel keeping in mind the cold weather. Reviewed of the orders issued regarding the supply of firewood to the officers including jersey, jacket and long boots at the duty point and instructions issued to DSP Hydari Madam Paras Bakhrani for the supply and supervision of police jackets. In the meeting, SSP Larkana discussed with the officers about accommodation, warm beds, vehicles and food items of all the police officers and personnel performing duties in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto on December 26-27 and especially at night. While issuing orders to ensure that all possible facilities are provided to the police force coming from outside, it was pointed out to the officials that any kind of negligence or carelessness in this regard will be intolerable.