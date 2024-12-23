Student from Gwadar wins prize in essay competition

Gwadar - Amna, an eighth-grade student from the China-Pakistan Government Girls Middle School in Faqeer Colony, Gwadar, achieved remarkable success by securing second place in a provincial-level essay writing competition.

The competition, which attracted participants from schools throughout Balochistan, centred on the theme “Fight Against Corruption to Build a Peaceful and Wealthy Nation.”

The China Overseas Ports Holding Company Gwadar played a significant role in supporting the school, demonstrating its commitment to empowering local education.

Their involvement included providing resources and encouragement to students, helping them prepare for prestigious competitions.

During the award ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar and the District Education Officer (DEO) honoured Amna for her outstanding achievement.

In his speech, the DC praised the school’s dedication and efforts, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about corruption to foster a brighter future for the nation.

The DEO expressed immense pride in Amna’s accomplishment, highlighting her dedication and hard work.

He emphasized the school’s commitment to supporting its students in every possible way, ensuring they have the opportunities to excel and make a difference.

This achievement, he noted, is not only a moment of pride for the school but also serves as an inspiration for other students across the province.

It exemplifies the power of education in addressing critical social issues and fostering a generation of informed, conscientious individuals, Gwadar Pro reported.